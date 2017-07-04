July 4 Liberty Specialty Markets:
* Co, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group,
intends to headquarter its post-Brexit EU operations in
Luxembourg
* Move follows detailed analysis of potential jurisdictions
to ensure LSM's post-Brexit structure complements its European
strategy
* Will be seeking regulatory approvals to operate via an
insurance company and insurance intermediary domiciled in
Luxembourg
* LSM will maintain its London headquarters
* Expects to make a further announcement about that to its
clients and employees later this year
