BRIEF-Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 mln drilling partnership
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
May 5 Lider Faktoring:
* Q1 net profit of 6.8 million lira ($1.92 million) versus 4.0 million lira year ago
* Q1 operating income of 41.1 million lira versus 35.0 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5462 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Carlyle and EOG Resources announce $400 million drilling partnership
MUMBAI, May 22 Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agarwal as the chief financial officer of the company.
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)