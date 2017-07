July 20 (Reuters) - LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG

* Expects Group Profit of Chf 60 Million (+ 39%) for h1​

* H1 BUSINESS INCOME INCREASED BY 22 PERCENT TO CHF 190 MILLION (1ST SEMESTER 2016: CHF 155.1 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)