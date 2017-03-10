BRIEF-Gaz to supply Transneft 40 URAL NEXT cars
* The delivery will start in July Source text: http://bit.ly/2nb9PMK
March 10 Lifan Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it sold 148,554 motorcycle engines in Feb, up 159.4 percent y/y
* Says it sold 179 new energy cars in Feb, down 12.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mqhCGf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* The delivery will start in July Source text: http://bit.ly/2nb9PMK
* FY net loss 8.7 million euros ($9.39 million) versus loss 9.6 million euros a year ago