3 months ago
BRIEF-Lifco posts organic growth of 7.5 pct in Q1
#Financials
May 4, 2017 / 9:38 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lifco posts organic growth of 7.5 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Lifco AB (Publ)

* Q1 net sales increased by 18.1 per cent to SEK 2,423 (2,051) million.

* Q1 organically, net sales grew by 7.5 per cent

* Q1 EBITA increased by 40.6 per cent to SEK 385 (274) million

* Says still have considerable financial scope for further acquisitions, as net debt remains at 2.1 times EBITDA before restructuring, integration and acquisition costs, well below our target of a net debt of less than three times EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

