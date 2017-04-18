BRIEF-Life Healthcare Group says right offer 97.6 pct subscribed

April 18 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :

* Results of the rights offer

* Rights offer consisted of an offer of 367 346 939 new shares at a subscription price of R24.50 per rights offer share

* Offer was partially underwritten by Rand Merchant Bank, Absa Bank Limited and closed at 12:00 (South African standard time) on April 13

* Rights offer was 97.6 percent subscribed, 2.4 percent excess rights offer shares available to be allocated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)