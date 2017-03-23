March 23 Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd
:
* Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to
raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced
* Rights offer will have an issue price of 24.50 rand per
Life Healthcare ordinary share
* Ordinary shares issued pursuant to rights offer are
expected to constitute 25.49 pct of co's post-rights offer share
capital
* Rights offer will consist of an offer of 367,346,939 new
shares for every 100 life healthcare ordinary shares
* Rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of life
healthcare's post-rights offer share capital
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)