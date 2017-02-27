Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Life Insurance Corporation of India exec says expect 350 billion rupees in new business premium by end March

* LIC of India exec says investment in equities in 2016/17 subdued

* LIC of India exec says want to buy public sector stocks but not getting

* LIC of India exec says gross yield on investment was 8.18 percent in 2016/17

* LIC of India exec says total equity purchase for 2016/17 was 390 billion rupees

* LIC of India exec says profit in equity market so far this year stands at 160 billion rupees

* LIC of India exec says invested 1.83 trln rupees in government bonds and state development bonds until end Dec 2016 (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)