UPDATE 2-New Zealand stock market opens after glitch delays trading
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* Life Insurance Corporation of India exec says expect 350 billion rupees in new business premium by end March
* LIC of India exec says investment in equities in 2016/17 subdued
* LIC of India exec says want to buy public sector stocks but not getting
* LIC of India exec says gross yield on investment was 8.18 percent in 2016/17
* LIC of India exec says total equity purchase for 2016/17 was 390 billion rupees
* LIC of India exec says profit in equity market so far this year stands at 160 billion rupees
* LIC of India exec says invested 1.83 trln rupees in government bonds and state development bonds until end Dec 2016 (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy)
WELLINGTON, March 8 The New Zealand stock exchange opening was delayed by 90 minutes on Wednesday due to a technical problem, likely reducing trading volumes for the day.
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to build and operate 7,400 kilometers (4,598 miles) of power transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais ($4.2 billion) in investment.
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces fourth quarter financial results