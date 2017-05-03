May 3 Life Storage Inc:

* Life Storage Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.26

* Life Storage Inc qtrly same store revenue up by 3.2% compared to Q1 of 2016

* Life Storage Inc - grew same store average occupancy for q1 by 20 basis points to 90.6% compared to same period in 2016

* Sees adjusted funds from operations to be between $1.32 and $1.38 per share for q2 of 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share about $5.47 to $5.53

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 EPS attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ 0.53 - $ 0.59

