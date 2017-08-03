FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Lifebrandz Ltd intends to further diversify into new businesses

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Lifebrandz Ltd.:

* Proposed Acquisition Of E-holidays Co., Ltd. And Proposed Diversification Of The Group's Business

* Intends to further diversify into new businesses of provision of financial technology to financial and non-financial institutions

* Intends to further diversify into provision of fund management services

* Intends to take necessary steps like setting up new subsidiaries, exploring joint ventures or strategic alliances to undertake new businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

