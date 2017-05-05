May 5 Lifebrandz Ltd :

* Yamaguchi Hiroyuki has stepped down as chairman of board with effect from 5 may 2017

* Saito Hiroyuki has been appointed as executive director, chairman of board and ceo of company

* Chng Weng Wah, an executive director of company, has stepped down as ceo of company

* Chng Weng Wah will remain on board and will be re-designated as a non-executive director of company