BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Group: Skandinavisk Holding buys 33.1 million shares in company
* SKANDINAVISK HOLDING A/S HAS ACQUIRED 33.1 MILLION SHARES IN COMPANY, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 1
May 5 Lifebrandz Ltd :
* Yamaguchi Hiroyuki has stepped down as chairman of board with effect from 5 may 2017
* Saito Hiroyuki has been appointed as executive director, chairman of board and ceo of company
* Chng Weng Wah, an executive director of company, has stepped down as ceo of company
* Chng Weng Wah will remain on board and will be re-designated as a non-executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Macellum Capital Management LLC says urge Citi Trends Inc stockholders to vote white proxy card for both of its director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC