FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-LifePoint Health Q2 earnings per share $1.03
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-LifePoint Health Q2 earnings per share $1.03

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - LifePoint Health Inc

* LifePoint Health reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 revenue $1.595 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.64 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.96

* LifePoint Health Inc - co's revised guidance for 2017 estimated net revenue $6.425 - $6.5 billion

* LifePoint Health Inc - company's revised guidance for 2017 estimated adjusted diluted eps $3.92 - $4.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.