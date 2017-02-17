Feb 17 Lifepoint Health Inc
* Lifepoint health reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016
results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.07
* Q4 revenue $1.605 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.63
billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lifepoint health inc- guidance for 2017 estimated net
revenue $6.5 - $6.6 billion
* Sees fy17 estimated diluted eps $4.05 - $4.34
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.11, revenue view $6.74
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
