March 8 (Reuters) - Lifespot Health Ltd

* Asx alert-lifespot health wins major contract & strategic b2b partner-lsh.ax

* Lifespot's unit Bodytel GMBH closes co­‐operation agreement with Germany’s leading blood pressure device manufacturer, Beurer GMBH

* Bodytel GMBH and Beurer GMBH, have signed an agreement for Bodytel to build apps for IOS and android Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: