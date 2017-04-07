FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Lifestyle International says unit entered into facility agreement
April 7, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lifestyle International says unit entered into facility agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into facility agreement on 5 April 2017

* Under agreement, aggregate amount of up to HK$9 billion shall be made available to borrower

* Deal for financing development of group's commercial complex on a piece of land located in Kai Tak Development district, East Kowloon

* Facility agreement with a syndicate of financial institutions as lenders and Bank Of China (Hong Kong) limited as agent and security trustee Source text : (bit.ly/2nKO05l) Further company coverage:

