4 months ago
BRIEF-Lifestyle Properties Development says application made for resumption of trading
April 20, 2017 / 1:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lifestyle Properties Development says application made for resumption of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Lifestyle Properties Development Ltd

* application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 20 april 2017

* on 13 April 2017, vendor and offeror entered into agreement

* the offeror agreed to acquire sale shares from vendor

* deal for consideration of hk$1.29 billion

* deal for, for every offer share , hk$5.18 in cash

* Offeror is mega regal limited; vendor is lifestyle international holdings limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

