BRIEF-Lifestyle Properties Development says application made for resumption of trading

April 20 (Reuters) - Lifestyle Properties Development Ltd
* application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 20 april 2017
* on 13 April 2017, vendor and offeror entered into agreement
* the offeror agreed to acquire sale shares from vendor
* deal for consideration of hk$1.29 billion
* deal for, for every offer share , hk$5.18 in cash
* Offeror is mega regal limited; vendor is lifestyle international holdings limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: