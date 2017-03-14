FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lifetime Brands confirms receipt of unsolicited indication of interest
March 14, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lifetime Brands confirms receipt of unsolicited indication of interest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Lifetime Brands Inc

* Lifetime Brands confirms receipt of unsolicited indication of interest

* Lifetime Brands Inc- board will carefully evaluate and consider the indication of interest in due course in context of lifetime's strategic plans

* Lifetime Brands Inc - J.P. Morgan chase is serving as financial advisor to lifetime; Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP is Lifetime's legal advisor

* Lifetime Brands - received indication of interest from mill road capital management expressing interest in acquiring all shares of co for $20/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

