BRIEF-TWi Pharmaceuticals says no dividend for 2016
March 23 TWi Pharmaceuticals Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0UEbqM Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 10 LifeWatch AG
* Recommends rejection of the Aevis Victoria offer and continues solicitation process
* Solicitation process with other parties is on-going and company will report to shareholders as soon as situation allows
* Says committee sees more value for company and company's shareholders by further pursuing company's strategy on a stand-alone basis or by combining with a suitable industrial partner
* Says there is no identifiable strategic benefit for LifeWatch in a combination with Aevis Victoria sa and no clear rationale as outlined in prospectus
* Says there is no identifiable revenue or cost synergies available through a combination with Aevis Victoria Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 GeneReach Biotechnology Corp : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/urk9gz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)