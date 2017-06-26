BRIEF-Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in Boston Omaha
* Alex Rozek reports 9.59 percent stake in boston omaha corp as of June 16 - sec filing
June 26 Lifeway Foods Inc
* Lifeway commences self-tender offer for up to $6 million of its common stock
* Lifeway Foods Inc - Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on July 25, 2017
* Lifeway Foods Inc - Company will pay for shares purchased in tender offer and related fees and expenses through cash and cash equivalents on hand
* Lifeway Foods - commenced tender offer for up to $6 million of its stock at a price per share not less than $8.50 and not greater than $9.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 26 Brazilian and Mexican currencies strengthened on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data bolstered bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase interest rates by less than planned in coming months. New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May and shipments declined, suggesting a loss of momentum in the manufacturing sector halfway through the second quarter. The reports added to a recent batch of mixed econo