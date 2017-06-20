BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 Lifull Co Ltd
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, Renters co
* Merger effective date on Oct. 1
* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/y5UMbt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: