FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Ligand enters into commercial license, supply agreement with Amgen
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
New York food bazaar captures the world
U.S.
New York food bazaar captures the world
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ligand enters into commercial license, supply agreement with Amgen

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Ligand enters into commercial license and supply agreement with Amgen for rights to use captisol in the formulation of AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- license agreement replaces prior agreement that allowed Amgen to evaluate AMG 330 with captisol in preclinical studies

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals-under new commercial license agreement, Amgen receives exclusive worldwide rights to combine captisol with AMG 330

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals- co is also entitled to potential milestone payments, royalties, revenue from future sales of AMG 330 formulated using captisol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.