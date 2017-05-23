BRIEF-Ligand Pharmaceuticals enters into agreements with Interventional Analgesix

May 23 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* On May 22, 2017, entered into a license agreement and a supply agreement with privately-held interventional analgesix, inc

* Agreement grants IAX exclusive right to use Captisol in development and commercialization of Captisol-enabled version of specified compound

* Will receive an upfront payment, and could also potentially receive milestone payments, plus tiered royalties of 5 pct -10 pct of net sales

* Says could receive commercial revenue from shipment of Captisol to IAX for clinical and commercial activities