BRIEF-Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business
Feb 23 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ligand reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.74
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue $38.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals says estimates 2017 core revenue to include royalties of about $87 million, material sales of about $23 million, contract payments of at least $20 million
* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc says estimates that cash expenses for 2017 will be in range of $28 million to $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 5 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
BEIJING, Feb 28 Three senior grain traders at Archer Daniels Midland Co have left the company's China team since the start of the year, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the global agricultural merchant struggles with a supply glut and weak prices.