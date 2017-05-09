FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Ligand reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ligand reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ligand reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - Total revenues for Q1 of 2017 were $29.3 million, compared with $29.6 million for same period in 2016

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - As of March 31, 2017, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $159.4 million

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - During 2017, Ligand estimates it could potentially receive up to an additional $24 million of contract payments

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 core revenue of $130 million

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sees 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share would be approximately $2.70

* Q1 revenue view $31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $131.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.