FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Lightpath Technologies says Q3 revenue $8.5 million
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lightpath Technologies says Q3 revenue $8.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Lightpath Technologies Inc

* Lightpath Technologies Inc - revenue for q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 106% to $8.5 million, as compared to $4.1 million for q3 of fiscal 2016

* Lightpath Technologies Inc - 12-month backlog was approximately $11.1 million at march 31, 2017, as compared to $6.6 million at june 30, 2016

* Lightpath Technologies Inc - gross margin in q3 of fiscal 2017 was $4.2 million, an increase of 90% as compared to $2.2 million in prior year period

* Lightpath technologies inc qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.