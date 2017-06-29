BRIEF-Westminster Group announces board changes
* Says Martin Boden appointed to post of chief financial officer
June 29 Lightron Inc :
* Says it plans to buy 3.5 million shares of Sapphire Technology, a industry use sapphire firm, for 7.74 billion won
* Says it will hold 17.2 percent stake(3.5 million shares) in target company after transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/71JAG4
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Peer at the instrument panel on your new car and you may find sleek digital gauges and multicolored screens. But a glimpse behind the dashboard could reveal what U.S. auto supplier Visteon Corp found: a mess.