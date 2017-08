May 22 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

* Lightship Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of May 10 - SEC filing

* Lightship Capital LLC says it may engage in discussions with Babcock & Wilcox's management, board

* Lightship Capital - discussions with Babcock & Wilcox will concern co's business, operations, potential business combinations and strategic alternatives Source text: (bit.ly/2rLxzIk) Further company coverage: