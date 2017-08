May 19 (Reuters) - Lightwaverf Plc :

* H1 pretax loss -333,000 stg versus -384,000 stg loss year ago

* H1 revenue 1.174 million stg versus 804,000 stg year ago

* Says "looking further forward...we may make acquisitions that are additive in terms of customers, revenue and technology"