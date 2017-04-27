FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lilis Energy amends credit agreement
April 27, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lilis Energy amends credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis energy-on april 24, co entered into first amendment, subsequently, on april 26, entered into a second amendment to existing first lien credit agreement

* Lilis energy - pursuant to amendments further extensions of credit in form of additional bridge loans were madde in principal amount of up to $15 million

* Lilis energy inc - under terms of amendments, lilis operating company, llc joined initial guarantors as a guarantor under first lien credit agreement

* Lilis energy inc - bridge loans were fully drawn on april 24, 2017- sec filing

* Lilis energy inc - bridge loans mature on october 24, 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qbfrui) Further company coverage:

