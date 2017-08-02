FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
30 minutes ago
BRIEF-Lilis Energy files a civil complaint against multiple parties, including CEO
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 30 minutes ago

BRIEF-Lilis Energy files a civil complaint against multiple parties, including CEO

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis Energy - on august 1, sec filed a civil complaint against multiple parties, including co's CEO Abraham Mirman - sec filing

* Lilis Energy - allegations in the complaint are unrelated to the business of Lilis Energy and predate Mirman’s tenure with the company

* Says board of directors of company will continue to evaluate matter and any future developments as necessary

* Lilis Energy - board of directors of the company will continue to evaluate this matter and any future developments as necessary Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2uVWBsP) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.