3 months ago
BRIEF-Lilis Energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update
May 16, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lilis Energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Lilis Energy Inc

* Lilis energy provides year-to-date operations and corporate update

* Lilis Energy Inc says expect total 2017 drilling and completion capital spending will remain within our anticipated target of approximately $50 million

* Lilis Energy - sequential average daily production jumped from 350 to 1,630 net barrels of oil equivalent per day, an increase of about 365 percent in 4-1/2 months

* Lilis Energy Inc says reaffirm December exit rate production target of between 5,000 - 5,300 net boe per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

