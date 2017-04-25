FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lilly Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
April 25, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Lilly reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $5.228 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.21 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.60 to $2.70

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $21.8 billion to $22.3 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Eli Lilly And Co - qtrly Cymbalta sales $174.6 million versus $198.7 million

* For Q1 of 2017, Alimta generated worldwide revenue of $489.9 million, which decreased 13 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.11, revenue view $22.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Worldwide Jardiance revenue during q1 of 2017 was $74.0 million, an increase of 94 percent

* Eli Lilly And Co - "Lilly's new product launches, including trulicity and taltz, led company to a strong quarter of volume-driven revenue growth"

* Eli Lilly And Co - in Q1 of 2017, company recognized an acquired in-process research and development charge of $857.6 million

* On a non-GAAP basis, company has reaffirmed 2017 EPS to be in range of $4.05 to $4.15

* Eli Lilly - recognized acquired in-process research and development charge of $857.6 million in quarter associated with acquisition of colucid pharmaceuticals

* Eli Lilly and Co - in q1 of 2016, company recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $131.4 million

* Says in Q1 2017, recognized asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $213.9 million

* Eli Lilly says Q1 2017 asset impairment charge primarily related to severance costs incurred as result of actions taken to reduce cost structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

