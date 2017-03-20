BRIEF-Lilly says phase 3 breast cancer study meets primary endpoint

March 20 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 2 breast cancer study of abemaciclib met primary endpoint of progression-free survival

* Eli Lilly And Co - its monarch 2 trial of abemaciclib met primary endpoint of progression-free survival (pfs)

* Eli Lilly And Co- intends to submit a new drug application (nda) for single-agent abemaciclib in q2 of 2017

* Plans to submit an additional application for monarch 2 in q3 of this year