4 months ago
BRIEF-Lilly says phase 3 MONARCH 3 breast cancer study of Abemaciclib demonstrated superior progression-free survival at interim analysis
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Lilly says phase 3 MONARCH 3 breast cancer study of Abemaciclib demonstrated superior progression-free survival at interim analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co:

* Lilly announces phase 3 monarch 3 breast cancer study of Abemaciclib demonstrated superior progression-free survival at interim analysis

* Eli Lilly and Co- trial met its primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival

* Eli Lilly and Co - following monarch 3 interim analysis, Lilly intends to begin global submissions of these results in q3 of 2017

* Eli Lilly and Co- intends to initiate monarch 1 and monarch 2 submissions beginning in q2 of 2017

* Says adverse events were generally consistent with previous studies of abemaciclib

* Eli Lilly and Co - detailed efficacy and safety results for monarch 3 will be presented at a medical meeting in second half of year

* Eli Lilly and Co - improvement was shown in a key secondary endpoint of objective response rate (orr) in trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

