May 15 (Reuters) - Limbach Holdings Inc

* Limbach Holdings reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $115.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $108.3 million

* Says aggregate backlog at end of Q1 was $416.0 million, a decrease of 4.2% compared with $434.3 million at December 31, 2016

* Says company is reaffirming its previously issued revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017