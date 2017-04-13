FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Limbach says narrowing range of revenue guidance for FY 2017 to $460 mln-$480 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Limbach Holdings Inc

* Limbach schedules 2016 fourth quarter financial results and conference call; provides update on 2017 guidance

* Limbach holdings inc - for fy 2017, company is narrowing its range of revenue guidance to between $460 million and $480 million, excluding items

* Limbach holdings inc - reiterates its previously announced fy 2016 financial guidance

* Limbach holdings inc - for fy 2017, adjusted ebitda is expected to be between $18 million and $20 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

