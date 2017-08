May 10 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp:

* Linamar delivers 23rd consecutive quarter of double digit operating earnings growth

* Q1 sales C$1.656 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.55 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.20

Q1 earnings per share view C$1.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S