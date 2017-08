March 8 (Reuters) - Linamar Corp:

* Q4 sales C$1.375 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.41 billion

* Linamar Corp qtrly earnings per share $1.76

* Linamar Corp - board of directors declared an eligible dividend in respect to quarter ended December 31, 2016 of cdn$0.12 per share on common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: