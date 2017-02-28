BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 Linas Agro Group Ab
* H1 2016/2017 turnover at 297.2 million euros ($314.47 million)versus 367.0 million euros year ago
* H1 2016/2017 net profit at 1.7 million euros versus 7.1 million euros year ago
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share