BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Corp Q4 loss per share $0.79

March 1 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :

* Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; achieves all 2016 guidance metrics

* Q4 revenue $72.6 million

* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - provides preliminary 2017 outlook

* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - expects to achieve low single digit revenue growth in transportation and skilled trades segment for 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.79

* Qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.00