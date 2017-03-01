FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Corp Q4 loss per share $0.79
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 1:16 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Corp Q4 loss per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :

* Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; achieves all 2016 guidance metrics

* Q4 revenue $72.6 million

* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - provides preliminary 2017 outlook

* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - expects to achieve low single digit revenue growth in transportation and skilled trades segment for 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.79

* Qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

