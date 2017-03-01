BRIEF-Lincoln Educational Services Corp Q4 loss per share $0.79

March 1 (Reuters) - Lincoln Educational Services Corp :
* Lincoln Educational Services Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; achieves all 2016 guidance metrics
* Q4 revenue $72.6 million
* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - provides preliminary 2017 outlook
* Lincoln Educational Services Corp - expects to achieve low single digit revenue growth in transportation and skilled trades segment for 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.79
* Qtrly EPS from continuing operations $0.00