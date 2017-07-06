Alphabet spins out geothermal startup Dandelion
July 6 Geothermal energy startup Dandelion has left Alphabet Inc's moonshot accelerator X to become an independent company, Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun said in a blog post on Thursday.
July 6 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:
* Lincoln Electric Holdings says on June 30, co, certain units, amended & restated their amended & restated credit agreement, dated as of July 26, 2012
* Lincoln Electric Holdings - amended, restated credit agreement extends maturity of revolving credit facility under original credit agreement to June 30, 2022
* Lincoln Electric Holdings - amendment provides $400 million revolving credit facility may be increased, by additional amount up to $100 million - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2tNsgg4) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces appointments of executive vice president, strategy, and chief risk officer; company to evaluate potential impact of OSFI B-20 revisions