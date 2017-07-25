FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Lincoln Electric Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:

* Lincoln Electric reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 sales $626.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $620.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

* Lincoln Electric - given sustained improvement in year-over-year demand, expect to continue to achieve modest sales and margin growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

