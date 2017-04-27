BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
April 27 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc:
* Lincoln Electric signs definitive agreement to acquire Air Liquide Welding
* Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc - definitive agreement reflects a eur 115 million purchase price for air liquide welding business
* Says Lincoln Electric and Air Liquide Welding will continue to operate as independent companies
* Lincoln Electric - expects acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings and to generate attractive return on capital in first five years
* Lincoln Electric Holdings- deal expected to be add approximately $0.06 eps per quarter, or $0.24 annually, in second year of operation
* Lincoln Electric - until proposed acquisition closes, lincoln Electric and Air Liquide welding will continue to operate as independent companies
* Lincoln Electric-proposed deal expected to be immediately accretive to Lincoln Electric earnings at about $0.03 of eps per quarter in 1st year after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.