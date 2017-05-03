WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
May 3 Lincoln National Corp:
* Lincoln financial group reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.92
* Q1 earnings per share $1.89
* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $3.6 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lincoln National Corp qtrly book value per share , including AOCI, of $66.58, up 9%; bvps, excluding aoci, of $58.37, up 10% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.
* Germany to hold national election on Sept. 24 (Writes through with context)