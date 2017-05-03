May 3 Lincoln National Corp:

* Lincoln financial group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.92

* Q1 earnings per share $1.89

* Q1 revenue rose 5 percent to $3.6 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lincoln National Corp qtrly book value per share , including AOCI, of $66.58, up 9%; bvps, excluding aoci, of $58.37, up 10%