Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lincoln National Corp

* Lincoln Financial Group reports third quarter 2017 results and announces increase to dividend

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.03

* Q3 earnings per share $1.87

* Q3 revenue $94 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.33per share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 14 percent over prior-year level