3 months ago
BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.01
May 9, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 3 percent to $63.1 million

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc sees 2017 tour revenues of $275 million - $281 million

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda of $47 million - $49 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

