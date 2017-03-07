BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings reports qtrly loss per share $0.19

March 7 (Reuters) - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc :

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 21 percent to $56.1 million

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc-sees full year 2017 tour revenues of $278 - $284 million

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc-sees full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $50 - $52 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.19

* Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc- also continues to anticipate it will achieve its long-range revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets