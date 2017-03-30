FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lindsay Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.47
March 30, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Lindsay Corp reports Q2 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Lindsay Corp

* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue $124.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $119.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog of unshipped orders at February 28, 2017 was $62.3 million compared with $52.6 million at February 29, 2016

* Lindsay Corp - "encouraged by improving activity levels we are seeing in international irrigation and infrastructure markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

