BRIEF-Docdata issues 699,999 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* DOCDATA NV ISSUES 699,999 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM MARKET AS OF JULY 3, 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Linewell Software Co Ltd
* Says it expects to win bid for traffic control PPP project worth 174.3 million yuan ($25.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2trIxYf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* CSG Systems International - On June 29, co amended Time Warner agreement to provide for additional one-month extension through July 31 - SEC Filing