BRIEF-United Electronics narrows H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 16 mln yuan to 29 mln yuan
* Narrows H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 16 million yuan to 29 million yuan
July 6 Linewell Software Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2014 1 0150277.2), for front end assembly method suitable for mobile phone, valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z2zeHf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Narrows H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 16 million yuan to 29 million yuan
* Says it won Quanzhou city police digital trunking communication system project worth 60.1 million yuan